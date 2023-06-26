In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 5.9% and shares of Liberty Energy, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF, off about 2.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Fibrogen, lower by about 82.5%, and shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, lower by about 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, FBT

