News & Insights

Markets
RIG

Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, FBT

June 26, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 5.9% and shares of Liberty Energy, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF, off about 2.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Fibrogen, lower by about 82.5%, and shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, lower by about 2.7% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, FBT
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, FBT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIG
LBRT
FGEN
SRPT
FBT
OIH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.