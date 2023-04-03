Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, BIZD

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, up about 11.6% and shares of Propetro Holding, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the BDC Income ETF, down about 2.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Newtekone, lower by about 2.9%, and shares of Golub Capital BDC, lower by about 0.8% on the day.

