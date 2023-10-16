In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Axos Financial, up about 4.9% and shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding, up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 0.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Fission Uranium, lower by about 2.3%, and shares of Centrus Energy, lower by about 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: KRE, URA

