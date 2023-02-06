In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Cna Financial, up about 2.1% and shares of Kinsale Capital Group, up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Broadmark Realty Capital, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Tpg RE Finance Trust, lower by about 4% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: IAK, REM

