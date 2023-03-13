Markets

Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IAT

March 13, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Argonaut Gold, up about 11.2% and shares of Equinox Gold, up about 11.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, down about 14.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of First Republic Bank, lower by about 65.7%, and shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, lower by about 60.6% on the day.

