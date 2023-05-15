News & Insights

Markets
TME

Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XLU

May 15, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 9.4% and shares of Autohome, up about 6.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, off about 1.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Ameren, lower by about 3%, and shares of Exelon, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XLU
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XLU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TME
ATHM
AEE
EXC
XLU
CQQQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.