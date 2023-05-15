Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XLU

In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 9.4% and shares of Autohome, up about 6.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, off about 1.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Ameren, lower by about 3%, and shares of Exelon, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

