In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 5.7% and shares of Pdd Holdings, up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, off about 1.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Biomea Fusion, lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Biohaven, lower by about 7% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XBI

