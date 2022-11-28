In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pinduoduo, up about 14% and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 7.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 3.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Great Panther Mining, lower by about 7.8%, and shares of New Gold, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.