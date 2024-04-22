In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pdd Holdings, up about 4.8% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 2.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Aya Gold and Silver, lower by about 8.5%, and shares of Anglogold Ashanti, lower by about 7.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.