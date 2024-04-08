News & Insights

Monday's ETF Movers: ARKW, URA

April 08, 2024 — 11:55 am EDT

In trading on Monday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vuzix, up about 15.1% and shares of Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 1.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Mega Uranium, lower by about 5.9%, and shares of Nexgen Energy, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

