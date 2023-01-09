Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: ARKK, ITA

January 09, 2023 — 12:03 pm EST

In trading on Monday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Exact Sciences, up about 20.3% and shares of Fate Therapeutics, up about 16.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, down about 0.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Northrop Grumman, lower by about 3.6%, and shares of Lockheed Martin, lower by about 1.9% on the day.

