In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Leggett & Platt, up about 11.5% and shares of Arhaus, up about 10.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 3.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Bear Creek Mining, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ITB, SIL

