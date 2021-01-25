Monday's ETF Movers: XRT, OIH

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gamestop, up about 53.9% and shares of Designer Brands, up about 23.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 4.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Oceaneering International, lower by about 8.6%, and shares of Cactus, lower by about 7.8% on the day.

