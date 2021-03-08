Markets
GME

Monday's ETF Movers: XRT, CQQQ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gamestop, up about 29% and shares of Wayfair, up about 10.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 5.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Autohome, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Baidu, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: XRT, CQQQ
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XRT, CQQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME W ATHM BIDU CQQQ XRT

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest