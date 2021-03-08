Monday's ETF Movers: XRT, CQQQ

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gamestop, up about 29% and shares of Wayfair, up about 10.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 5.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Autohome, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Baidu, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

