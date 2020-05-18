Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: XOP, GDX

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oasis Petroleum, up about 29.5% and shares of PBF Energy, up about 22.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Gold Fields Limited, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Yamana Gold, lower by about 4.5% on the day.

