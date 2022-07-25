Monday's ETF Movers: XOP, GDX

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Talos Energy, up about 9.1% and shares of W&T Offshore, up about 8.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Newmont, lower by about 11%, and shares of Karora Resources, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

