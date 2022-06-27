In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ranger Oil, up about 11.1% and shares of Tellurian, up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, off about 1.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 7.4%, and shares of Veracyte, lower by about 6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XOP, ARKW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.