In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Comstock Resources, up about 10.3% and shares of EQT, up about 8.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 3.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Verve Therapeutics, lower by about 26.2%, and shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, lower by about 13.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XOP, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.