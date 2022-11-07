Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: XOP, ARKG

November 07, 2022 — 01:30 pm EST

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Comstock Resources, up about 10.3% and shares of EQT, up about 8.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 3.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Verve Therapeutics, lower by about 26.2%, and shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, lower by about 13.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

CRK
EQT
VERV
ADPT
ARKG
XOP

