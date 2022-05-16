In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Comstock Resources, up about 7.8% and shares of Gevo, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, off about 3.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Shopify, lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Twilio, lower by about 7.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XOP, ARKF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.