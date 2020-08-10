Monday's ETF Movers: XME, WCLD

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Arconic, up about 12.5% and shares of Cleveland-cliffs, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, down about 2.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Cloudflare, lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Pagerduty, lower by about 6.9% on the day.

