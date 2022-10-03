Monday's ETF Movers: XME, QVML

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Century Aluminum, up about 17.7% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 15.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, off about 1.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Biogen, lower by about 1.5% on the day.

