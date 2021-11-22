Monday's ETF Movers: XME, ARKF

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Timkensteel (TMST), up about 13.2% and shares of Peabody Energy (BTU), up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), down about 2.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Stoneco (STNE), lower by about 9.4%, and shares of Farfetch (FTCH), lower by about 9.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.