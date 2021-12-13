Monday's ETF Movers: XLU, ILF

In trading on Monday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of NRG Energy, up about 2.5% and shares of American Water Works, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, off about 7.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Stoneco, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of Banco Santander, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

