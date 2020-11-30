Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, OIH

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of G1 Therapeutics, up about 26% and shares of VBI Vaccines, up about 18.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 4.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Transocean, lower by about 15.1%, and shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, lower by about 9.4% on the day.

