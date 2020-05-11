Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, KRE

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Cytokinetics, up about 23.8% and shares of Allakos, up about 14.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, down about 4.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Ameris Bancorp, lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Peapack-gladstone Financial, lower by about 8.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

