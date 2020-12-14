Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, IXC

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, up about 30.8% and shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, up about 22.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Energy ETF, off about 4.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Occidental Petroleum, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Marathon Petroleum, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

