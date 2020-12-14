Markets
ALXN

Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, IXC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, up about 30.8% and shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, up about 22.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Energy ETF, off about 4.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Occidental Petroleum, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Marathon Petroleum, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, IXC
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, IXC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALXN SYRS OXY MPC IXC XBI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular