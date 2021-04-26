Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, GXC

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ocugen, up about 29% and shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, up about 13.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— China ETF, down about 1.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Weibo, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

