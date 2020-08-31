Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, EEMA

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, up about 171.3% and shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, up about 14.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, down about 2.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Best, lower by about 4%, and shares of Joyy, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.