Markets
AIMT

Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, EEMA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, up about 171.3% and shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, up about 14.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, down about 2.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Best, lower by about 4%, and shares of Joyy, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, EEMA
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, EEMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIMT RYTM BEST YY EEMA XBI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular