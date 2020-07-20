Monday's ETF Movers: WCLD, RWR

In trading on Monday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dropbox, up about 9.3% and shares of Fastly, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT ETF, off about 2.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Chatham Lodging Trust, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Seritage Growth Properties, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

