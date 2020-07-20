Markets
DBX

Monday's ETF Movers: WCLD, RWR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dropbox, up about 9.3% and shares of Fastly, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT ETF, off about 2.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Chatham Lodging Trust, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Seritage Growth Properties, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: WCLD, RWR
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: WCLD, RWR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DBX FSLY CLDT SRG RWR WCLD

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular