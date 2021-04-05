Monday's ETF Movers: URA, XOP

In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fission 3.0, up about 14.3% and shares of Uranium Energy, up about 10% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 3.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Gevo, lower by about 8%, and shares of Occidental Petroleum, lower by about 7.3% on the day.

