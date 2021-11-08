Monday's ETF Movers: URA, XLU

In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Centrus Energy, up about 11.7% and shares of Uranium Energy, up about 11.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF, off about 1.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Ameren, lower by about 3.2%, and shares of Entergy, lower by about 3% on the day.

