In trading on Monday, the TQQQ ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Illumina, up about 9.4% and shares of Gilead Sciences, up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 4.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Patterson-uti Energy, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of RES, lower by about 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: TQQQ, OIH

