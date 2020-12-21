Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: TAN, XLE

In trading on Monday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Azure Power Global, up about 12.8% and shares of Jinkosolar Holding, up about 10.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Energy Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF, down about 3.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Diamondback Energy, lower by about 5.6%, and shares of Occidental Petroleum, lower by about 5.4% on the day.

