In trading on Monday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Shoals Technologies Group, up about 19.4% and shares of Array Technologies, up about 18% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, down about 2.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, lower by about 74.2%, and shares of Relay Therapeutics, lower by about 14.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: TAN, XBI

