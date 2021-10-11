Monday's ETF Movers: TAN, VPU

In trading on Monday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunworks, up about 12.4% and shares of Sunpower, up about 11.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Utilities ETF, down about 0.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Pacific Gas & Electric, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of Avista, lower by about 4.7% on the day.

