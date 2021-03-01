Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: TAN, PSK

In trading on Monday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 10.8% and shares of Sunpower, up about 8.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— Wells Fargo— Preferred Stock ETF, down about 0.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of State Street, lower by about 1.1%, and shares of Prudential, lower by about 1% on the day.

