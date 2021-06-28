Monday's ETF Movers: TAN, OIH

In trading on Monday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Jinkosolar Holding, up about 20.5% and shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 13.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 4.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, lower by about 9.6%, and shares of Liberty Oilfield Services, lower by about 8.1% on the day.

