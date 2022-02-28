Monday's ETF Movers: TAN, ESGE

In trading on Monday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Jinkosolar Holding, up about 19% and shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 15% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF, off about 1.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Vipshop Holdings, lower by about 3.4%, and shares of TRIP.COM Group, lower by about 1.7% on the day.

