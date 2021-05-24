Monday's ETF Movers: SOXX, TAN

In trading on Monday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nvidia, up about 4.2% and shares of Applied Materials, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 0.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Renesola American, lower by about 6.6%, and shares of Daqo New Energy, lower by about 4.5% on the day.

