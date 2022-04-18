In trading on Monday, the iShares Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Monolithic Power Systems, up about 3.3% and shares of Synaptics, up about 3.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 3.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Zymergen, lower by about 10.8%, and shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: SOXX, ARKG

