Monday's ETF Movers: SMH, REM

In trading on Monday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lam Research, up about 6.6% and shares of ASML Holding, up about 6.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 6.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital, lower by about 27%, and shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, lower by about 25.1% on the day.

