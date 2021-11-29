Monday's ETF Movers: SMH, QVML

In trading on Monday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Microchip Technology, up about 4.4% and shares of Lam Research, up about 4.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Merck, lower by about 4.4%, and shares of Best Buy, lower by about 3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.