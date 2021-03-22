Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: SMH, KRE

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Monday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Applied Materials, up about 4.6% and shares of ASML Holding, up about 3.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, down about 3.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of OFG Bancorp, lower by about 6.3%, and shares of Tristate Capital Holdings, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

