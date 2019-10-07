Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: SKYY, ILF

In trading on Monday, the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hubspot (HUBS), up about 4.2% and shares of Docusign (DOCU), up about 4.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF), down about 1.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Gerdau (GGB), lower by about 3.5%, and shares of BRF (BRFS), lower by about 2.7% on the day.

