Monday's ETF Movers: SIL, TAN

In trading on Monday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hecla Mining, up about 13.6% and shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Sunnova Energy International, lower by about 10.5%, and shares of Sunworks, lower by about 8.7% on the day.

