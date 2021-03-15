Monday's ETF Movers: SIL, PICK

In trading on Monday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 5.7% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 4.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, down about 1.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of United States Steel, lower by about 5%, and shares of Kaiser Aluminum, lower by about 4.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.