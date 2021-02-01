Monday's ETF Movers: SIL, OIH

In trading on Monday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 9.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hecla Mining, up about 25.3% and shares of First Majestic Silver, up about 23.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 0.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Dmc Global, lower by about 3%, and shares of Transocean, lower by about 1.8% on the day.

