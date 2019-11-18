Monday's ETF Movers: SIL, OIH

In trading on Monday, the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), up about 4.7% and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.CA), up about 4.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF (OIH), off about 3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Valaris (VAL), lower by about 9.4%, and shares of McDermott International (MDR), lower by about 8.6% on the day.

