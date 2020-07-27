Markets

Monday's ETF Movers: SIL, KRE

In trading on Monday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 9.3% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, down about 2.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of First Financial BANCORP, lower by about 6.3%, and shares of Seacoast Banking of Florida, lower by about 6% on the day.

