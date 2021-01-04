Monday's ETF Movers: SIL, ITA

In trading on Monday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 13.1% and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 12.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, off about 3.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Teledyne Technologies, lower by about 8.6%, and shares of Transdigm Group Transdigm Group, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

